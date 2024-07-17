Busy With Shooting, Junaid Khan Has No Time To Celebrate Maharaj's Success: Sources

Image was posted on X. (Image courtesy: SAMTHEBESTEST_)

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who made an impressive debut with his streaming movie Maharaj, has no spare time. The actor is already busy with his next project and is finding it difficult to squeeze time for celebrations that his family is planning for the success of his debut film.

Junaid's hectic shoot schedules are not allowing him to find the time to join his family for the celebration.

A source close to the actor said: "Junaid is known for his dedication and humbleness, which showcases his passion towards his craft. He's been so busy with back-to-back shoots that he's not been able to enjoy the success of 'Maharaj. The family has been trying to throw him a party, but his timings just don't match due to shoots.”

Junaid's commitment to his work is evident in his rigorous schedule. The actor essayed the role of journalist and social reformer Karsandas Mulji in ‘Maharaj', which is based on the Maharaj Libel Case. The film, produced by YRF, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.

Meanwhile, Junaid also has a film with Khushi Kapoor, and another with Sai Pallavi in the pipeline.