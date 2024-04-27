BRB, Busy Checking Out Pics From The Success Party Of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: thegreatindiankapilshow)

Kapil Sharma's Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show is tickling the funny bones of viewers all over the world. The comedy series premiered on March 30 and has featured a star-studded lineup, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, and many others. To celebrate the show's success, the cast, crew and the Netflix team recently organised a party. In the pictures shared on Kapil Sharma's Instagram handle, we could spot the comedian posing alongside Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur. Notably, Netflix executives such as Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria and Vice President of Content Monika Shergill were also seen having fun. The group posed with a giant Netflix logo and showcased their million-dollar smiles for the camera. In his caption, Kapil wrote, “Netflix + trending globally = party.”

Netflix recently released a teaser from the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show that features Aamir Khan as a guest. In the video, Aamir humorously discusses his often-discussed fashion choices. He says, “You see, there has been a long discussion to finalise what I am wearing today! My idea was to come here in shorts though, but they told me to wear jeans.” Then, Aamir talks about how his last two films did not perform well. To this, Kapil quips, “But even your films that don't perform well, still do a lot of business!”

Aamir Khan is also questioned about his absence from award shows. The actor responds, “Waqt bahut keemti hai. Uska sahi istemaal karna chahiye [Time is precious. You should use it wisely]."

Check out the teaser below:

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Firstpost, Kapil Sharma talked about his journey as a comedian. He said, “I am still learning and I am grateful and thankful to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far, and contributed in every way possible to the success that I enjoy currently. There have been many ups and downs and I am thankful for them because it made me the person I am today. It also made me realise not to take my audience for granted. So a lot of hard work and tons of gratitude in my heart later, here we are. I came into this field or profession accidentally and after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, back in 2007, things just kept happening one after the other.”

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show are released on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM.