Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Week 2: Ayushmann Khurranas Film Collects Rs 78.06 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 continues to roar at the box office. The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, has now attained “hit status” after it crossed the Rs 75 crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Sunday, revealed that after its second weekend, Dream Girl 2 has successfully minted Rs 78.06 crore. Sharing the movie's poster, Taran Adarsh said that Dream Girl 2 still has “a few more days to score, before [Shah Rukh Khan] Jawan strikes.” The poster featured Ayushmann's Pooja standing on a car's bonnet. We can also spot Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee in the frame. Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Dream Girl 2 crosses ₹75 crore…Attains hit status…Has a few more days to score, before Jawan strikes [on Thursday]… [Week 2] Friday ₹4.70 crore…Attains, Saturday ₹6.36 crore. Total: ₹78.06 crore. India biz. Box office.”

On September 1, Taran Adarsh announced that Dream Girl 2 had an “impressive week 1”. Through a post on X, formerly Twitter, Taran Adarsh said, “The box office success of Dream Girl now continues with Dream Girl 2… Dream Girl 2 packs a solid punch in Week 1, not just at metros but also in mass pockets… Friday 10.69 crore, Saturday 14.02 crore, Sunday 16 crore, Monday 5.42 crore, Tuesday 5.87 crore, Wednesday 7.50 crore, Thursday 7.50 crore. Total: ₹ 67 crore. India biz. Box office.”

In his review, NDTV film critic, Saibal Chatterjee gave Dream Girl 2 1.5 stars out of 5 and said, “To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support.”

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, which was also declared a hit at the box office. The first instalment featured Nushrratt Bharuccha in a pivotal role.