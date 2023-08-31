Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Reaps Raksha Bandhan Benefits

Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Dream Girl 2is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The comedy-drama that is a sequel to the 2019 film has only benefited from the Raksha Bandhan holiday, as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In a tweet shared on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh stated that a strong second weekend will “catapult the film to a ‘Hit' status”. He wrote, “#DreamGirl2 takes full benefit of #RakshaBandhan holiday, biz zooms upwards on Day 6… A strong Weekend 2 is a must, will catapult it to HIT status due to the controlled costs… Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr, Wed 7.50 cr. Total: ₹59.50 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

It was earlier reported that the film managed to enter the ₹50 crore club within five days of its release. Sharing his report, Taran Adarsh said, “50 NOT OUT... #DreamGirl2 hits HALF-CENTURY [on Day 5]... Biz should only grow today due to #RakshaBandhan holiday... Fri 10.69 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 16 cr, Mon 5.42 cr, Tue 5.87 cr [Tue better than Mon]. Total: ₹ 52 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

The film had a strong opening day collection at ₹10.69 crore, as per Taran Adarsh. He wrote in a post, "The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2. Now the enthusiastic start of Dream Girl 2 has helped in the revival of Bollywood. Dream Girl 2 starts very well on Day 1... The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards... Fri ₹ 10.69 cr. India biz." He signed off the post with these words, "The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back... Yes, Bollywood is back with a bang."

Reviewing the film for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support,” giving it 1.5 stars out of 5.

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 release Dream Girl, which turned out to be a hit at the box office.The first instalment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The sequel stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. The film has been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Eekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.