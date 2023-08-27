Ananya Panday's Mom Bhavana Pandey Reviews Dream Girl 2: 'Too Entertaining'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: bhavanapandey)

Ananya Panday's latest release Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is winning over the box office as well as the audience's heart. Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey was also one of them who was won over by the comedy. Giving a shout out to the entire cast, Bhavana Pandey shared a picture with the lead cast, her daughter Ananya, and Ayushmann alongside a sweet message on Saturday. The picture is from the night of the film's screening. Sharing it, Bhavana Pandey wrote, "A Big Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of #dreamgirl2 on a fantastic opening !!!!! Absolutely loved the film !!! Tooooo entertaining !!! @ayushmannk you are just brilliant as Karam and Pooja @ananyapanday you make us so proud !!! Keep shining !!! Thank you @ektarkapoor @writerraj. Must Watch."

See Bhavana Pandey's adorable post:

Mom Bhavana Panday was also a part of Dream Girl 2's promotional diaries. In a video shared on Instagram before the film's release, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavana Pandey were seen discussing how their husbands are going crazy about “some Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana's character in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2)” and are being secretive about it. While Maheep Kapoor pointed out how her husband Sanjay Kapoor is being super secretive, Bhavana Pandey said, “You know what, you are right. Even this Chunky [Panday], is being so annoying. He is being damn secretive. I don't know why and very distracted.” Neelam Kothari, who is married to actor Samir Soni, added, “But at least you get to see your husbands. My husband is hiding from me and is just smirking on his phone. It's ridiculous.” Maheep Kapoor, who is famous for her one-liners, said, “We are going through a midsize crisis, and our husbands are going through a midlife crisis.” In the caption, Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Looks like even our husbands have gone crazy about everyone's Dream Girl.”

Reacting to Maheep Kapoor's post, Neelam Kothari dropped laughing emojis. Ekta Kapoor, who is producing Dream Girl 2, called the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives trio “rockstars.”

Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor left a heart and laughing emoticon in the comments.

Check out Maheep Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee in his review of Dream Girl 2 wrote, "To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support."

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to the 2019 release Dream Girl, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Dream Girl starred Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead.