Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets A Strong Start At Over Rs 10 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Kurrana's Dream Girl 2 had a strong opening day collection at Rs 10.69 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He added in his X (formerly called Twitter) post that the film's business is likely to pick up during the weekends. He wrote, "The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Satya Prem Ki Katha, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2. Now the enthusiastic start of Dream Girl 2 has helped in the revival of Bollywood. Dream Girl 2 starts very well on Day 1... The growth in biz [post 4 pm onwards] clearly indicates that a strong weekend is on the cards... Fri Rs 10.69 cr. India biz." He signed off the post with these words, "The continuous flow of successes has brought joy and optimism back... Yes, Bollywood is back with a bang."

Dream Girl 2 opened to largely average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 1.5 star out of 5 and he wrote, "To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support. "

The first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.