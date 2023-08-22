Shilpa Shetty's 'Dance Lessons With Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana And LOL Baadshah Interruption

Ayushmann and Shilpa dancing in the video. (Courtesy: ShilpaShetty)

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Dream Girl 2 is already making the right noises on social media with its exciting teasers and catchy tunes. One of the chartbusters from Dream Girl, Dil Ka Telephone has been recreated for the sequel. Now, we have a video of the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana dancing to the song with one of Bollywood's most celebrated performers, Shilpa Shetty. The video was recorded on the sets of a reality show that features Shilpa Shetty as a judge and on which Ayushmann had appeared to promote Dream Girl 2. In the clip, the two stars are seen having a great time dancing to the fun song. The video ends with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shilpa Shetty sharing a hug and rapper Badshah walking into the frame saying, “I don't know what's happening.”

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Dance lessons with the #DreamGirl. Special appearance by Badshah.”

In response, Jonita Gandhi – who has sung the number – wrote, “Fun,” followed by a heart emoji. Badshah too responded to the post with a GIF that reads, “I absolutely love you.”

A few days ago, Ayushmann Khurrana also shared a video in which he is dancing with Bollywood's OG Dream Girl Hema Malini. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Grateful for this moment! Hema Malini ji thank you for being an inspiration.”

About his role in Dream Girl 2,Ayushmann Khurrana told NDTV that he did not expect to have a hit comedy franchise in his repertoire. He said, “I had never planned that I would have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible. I chanced upon the Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn't been explored by heroes of my generation.”

Dream Girl was released in 2019 and featured Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Dream Girl 2 – like the first instalment –has been helmed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. It will release in theatres on August 25