When Dream Girl Met Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana Dances With OG Hema Malini

Hema Malini with Ayushmann Khurrana. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Dream Girl 2, met the OG "Dream Girl" of Bollywood - Hema Malini. In the 1977 film, Hema Malini starred in and as "Dream Girl." On Instagram, Ayushmann posted a video of himself dancing with Hema Malini and he wrote in his caption, "Grateful for this moment! Hema Malini ji thank you for being an inspiration." He added the hashtags #25AugustHogaMast and #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August to his post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's post got a whole lot of love. Mukti Mohan commented "Wowwwwww" on the post. Content creator Ruhee Dosani added, "So goooood." A user commented, "What a wholesome moment! The OG Dream girl passing the baton to our beloved." Another added, "The collaboration we never thought we needed OG Dream Girl x Reel Dream Girl." A third read, "Truly, she is a dream girl." Another comment read, Two "dream girls in a frame."

The first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.

Dream Girl showcased the story of Karamveer Singh (Ayushmann), who takes up the job at a call center, where he talks to people as a phone pal in the voice of a girl named Pooja. Amid the process, everyone competes for Pooja's attention, which leads to a comedy of errors.