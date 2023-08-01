Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana As Pooja Makes The Heart Skip A Beat

A still from Dream Girl 2 trailer. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana as Dream Girl Pooja is back and with a bang. The makers of Dream Girl 2 just dropped the trailer of the film and it is an absolute laugh riot. The trailer opens with Ayushmann AKA Pooja, back to her old ways of fooling men by using her oh so sweet voice. We also get a glimpse of the brewing romance between Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. However, as expected, things are not a bed of roses for Ayushmann as he is challenged to secure a stable job and earn enough money to win his love back. The only solution? Being Pooja in all its glory. As predicted, Ayushmann Khurrana aces being Pooja until he catches the attention of Abhishek Banerjee. How will Ayushmann's Pooja deal with her new admirer is what ensues in the rest of the trailer.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram feed, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Life ki sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hoon, pyaar zaroor dena (I am about to embark upon the most dangerous performance of life. Please shower with love)."

The trailer is too fun to be missed, take a look:

A day back, the makers of the upcoming comedy Dream Girl 2 unveiled a new poster of their film. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster and wrote, "Yeh hai Pari, meri Dream Girl! #DreamGirl2Trailer Out Tomorrow! #25AugustHogaMast #DreamGirl2 in Cinemas on 25th August.”

Take a look:

The first installment of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it was produced by Ekta Kapoor. In the second installment of the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday.