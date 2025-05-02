On Hema Malini, Dharmendra's 45th Wedding Anniversary, A Sweet Wish From Daughter Esha Deol

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dharmendra and Hema Malini celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary. Daughters Esha and Ahana Deol shared heartfelt wishes on Instagram. Esha posted a vintage photo of her parents smiling at each other.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary today, May 2. The couple are proud parents to daughters Esha and Ahana Deol. Esha, like a doting daughter, made their day extra special by dropping a sweet post on Instagram.

The album opens to a vintage film still featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini in their younger days. The duo gaze into each other's eyes and flash beaming smiles.

The second slide is a beautiful family portrait. Dharmendra and Hema Malini pose together, sitting on a chair. The veteran actress looks ethereal in an off-white, pink-bordered silk saree. Dharmendra rocks a casual avatar wearing a white shirt and grey trousers.

Joining the power couple are their daughters — Esha and Ahana Deol. The sisters twin in ethnic ensembles. Esha exudes elegance in a pink embroidered kurti, while Ahana embraces traditional charm in a green embroidered masterpiece.

Esha Deol's side note read, “Happy anniversary, mamma & papa. You are my world. Love you.”

Last year, on the occasion of their 44th wedding anniversary, Hema Malini shared a lovely video featuring Dharmendra on Instagram. The montage comprised candid glimpses of the pair.

Hema Malini's caption said, “Our wedding anniversary today! 44 years of togetherness, 2 beautiful girls, lovely grandchildren surrounding us and drowning us with their love. Our fans and their limitless adulation! What more can I ask of life? Our eternal gratitude to the Almighty for this gift of happiness."

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980. Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur in 1954. The former couple share two sons together — Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have worked in several films together. Some of them are The Burning Train, Raja Jani, Baghavat, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Rajput, Kinara, Patthar Aur Payal and Seeta Aur Geeta.

Workwise, Dharmendra was last seen in the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, headlined by Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, was released in 2024.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol's last on-screen appearance was in Tumko Meri Kasam.