Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana As Pooja Has 'Rock Solid' Weekend 1

The Hindi film industry just had another good weekend at the box office with Dream Girl 2's "rock solid" Rs 40 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles, the film made Rs 16 crore on Sunday and will now face the Monday test. Dream Girl 2 should see a boost in ticket sales on Wednesday, which is Raksha Bandhan; in addition to the festival, it also has another weekend in which to gain traction give that the the next big release – Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan – is two Fridays away.

"Dream Girl 2 has a rock-solid opening weekend. The massy flavour has helped it score beyond metros/urban centres. Most importantly, the growth on Day 2 and 3 places Dream Girl 2 in a comfortable position. Friday 10.69 cr, Saturday 14.02 cr, Sunday 16 cr. Total: Rs 40.71 cr. India biz. Going forward, Dream Girl 2 needs to maintain the grip on the make-or-break Monday," Taran Adarsh posted on X.

Besides the Raksha Bandhan holiday on Wednesday (which should witness a spike in biz), Dream Girl 2 will continue to enjoy an unopposed run in its Weekend 2. The film needs to collect as much as it can, before Jawan strikes on (Thursday) 7 September 2023," he continued.

Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a jagrata artiste who has to resort to subterfuge as his feminine alter-ego Pooja in order to make a quick buck. His goal is to be able to marry his romantic interest, played by Ananya Panday. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Asrani and Rajpal Yadav.