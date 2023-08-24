Ayushmann Khurrana On Ananya Panday's Casting In Dream Girl 2 : 'She Fits The Bill'

Image instagrammed by Ayushmann. (Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana)

Ayushmann Khurrana, whose Dream Girl 2 is set to release in theatres tomorrow, revealed the reason why Ananya Panday replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. In the first installment, Nushrratt Bharuccha played the female lead. Ayushmann said to The Indian Express during an interview that Ananya Panday fits this version well and that's why she replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha. On Ananya Panday's casting, Ayushmann said, "This is an organic sequel to Dream Girl. We had to cast a different film, and Ananya fit the bill. I think she is very spunky and adds value to the film. The way she has taken the accent in the film, the Mathura accent, is very commendable."

Ayushmann, who created a genre in itself with his socially relevant and gender-sensitive movies, hasn't tasted box office success in the last year. Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero and Doctor G released last year and both the movies tanked at the box office. Amid Gadar 2 wave, which doesn't seem to slow down in near future, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked by The Indian Express if he feels jittery about the box office.

The Vicky Donor actor replied, "It's good to be nervous, it feels like your 10th board exams results are coming out, it is that kind of feeling." Ayushmann called Dream Girl 2 his "most massy film" and he believes it will pull audience in the theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana said to the Indian Express, "But at the same time this has been my most massy film and it has also penetrated in two tier and three tier cities, So I am most excited about this one as a theatrical palette, it's for wider audience, you've ticked all the right boxes and it's also a sequel, so this is the safest of all because it's a hard core family entertainer. It's a fun film."

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed Dream Girl 2 and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The movie stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles.