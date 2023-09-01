Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Week 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Mints 'Impressive' Rs 67 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film. (Courtesy: AkshaySinghPa16

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 is going strong at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film “packs a solid punch in Week 1 not just at metros but also mass pockets”. The film, in its “impressive Week 1”, has minted Rs 67 crores at the Indian box office. Taran Adarsh has also shared a Dream Girl 2 poster, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana's Karam and Pooja, on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “The box office success of Dream Girl now continues with Dream Girl 2… Dream Girl packs a solid punch in Week 1, not just at metros but also mass pockets… Friday ₹10.69 crore, Saturday ₹14.02 crore, Sunday ₹16 crore, Monday ₹5.42 crore, Tuesday ₹5.87 crore, Wednesday ₹7.50 crore, Thursday ₹7.50 crore. Total: ₹67 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In his one-word review, Taran Adarsh called Dream Girl 2 an “entertainer” and gave it 3.5 stars out of 5. “Dream Girl 2 is a joyride, its sole funda is to entertain… Has it all: Witty one-liners, cleverly-crafted situations, well-timed jokes and dollops of humour…A worthy second instalment,” read an excerpt from his review.

The film critic also praised Ayushmann Khurrana for his infectious energy and his portrayal of Pooja. According to Taran Adarsh, Pooja “deserves the highest praise.”

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer has another week to gain traction at the box office, before Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan strikes on September 7.

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a jagrata artiste who turns to his feminine alter-ego Pooja in order to make quick money. Ayushmann's goal is to marry his love interest, Pari Srivastava (played by Ananya Panday). The cast of Dream Girl 2 also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Asrani.