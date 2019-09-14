Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Top Opening Film So Far At Rs 10 Crore

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann in a film still. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights The film made a little over Rs 10 crore on the first day Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl gets a 'dream' start at the ticket window with opening day numbers closing at Rs 10 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It is also Ayushmann Khurrana's highest opening film so far, beating last year's hit film Badhaai Ho, which made Rs 7 crore on the first day of its release. Taran Adarsh shared the first day box office report card of Dream Girl and wrote, "Dream Girl takes a heroic start... Emerges Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films of 2019 like Uri: The Surgical Strikes (Rs 8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore) and Chhichhore (Rs 7.32 crore). The Friday India business of Dream Girl is Rs 10.05 crore."

Here's the first day box office report of Dream Girl:

Taran Adarsh also shared the opening day collection figures of Ayushmann Khurrana's previous film including critically acclaimed films like Article 15 and AndhaDhun, for which Ayushmann received Best Actor National Award.

Dream Girl, also starring Nushrat Bharucha, is the story of Karamveer Singh, who plays female mythological characters in local stage shows and lives a double life as Puja, who speaks to people as their phone-pal for a living.

Watch the trailer of Dream Girl:

Dream Girl is Ayushmann's first release after his national Award win. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali and Nidhi Bisht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.