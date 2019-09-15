Juhi Chawla's Birthday Gift For Ayushmann Khurrana: '100 Trees For Cauvery Calling' Campaign

"It's my pleasure to help in whatever way I can! Thank you so much, ma'am," replied Ayushmann Khurrana

Juhi Chawla shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamjuhichawla)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday
  2. Several celebrities wished him on social media
  3. Ayushmann's Dream Girl released a day before his birthday

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday and as a special birthday gift for him, Juhi Chawla pledged 100 trees as a part of the Cauvery Calling campaign (initiated by Sadhguru). The actress thanked Ayushmann Khurrana on social media for "always responding" whenever she approaches him for a social cause and pledged 100 trees as his birthday present. "Ayushmann, thank you for always responding when I approach you for a social cause. For your birthday today, we pledge 100 trees for Cauvery Calling. Have a super happy birthday," tweeted Juhi Chawla. To this, Ayushmann Khurrana replied: "It's my pleasure to help in whatever way I can! Thank you so much, ma'am."

Here's a glimpse of Juhi Chawla and Ayushmann's Twitter exchange:

Other than Juhi Chawla, several other Bollywood celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi made the day special for Ayushmann Khurrana by wishing him on social media. However, the sweetest birthday wish came from Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap, who shared a couple of photos with the actor and wrote: "Happy birthday to this lovely human. It's so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you. Thank you, lovely people for making this day so memorable."

Happy bday to this lovely human @ayushmannk it's so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable @neetimohan18 @nihaarpandya @muktimohan @sanyamalhotra_ @bhumipednekar @samikshapednekar @arjunkapoor @rochakkohli @nushratbharucha @ghuggss @sab_gol_hai @gautidihatti @shoreyvikas @paddyshivoham @aanandlrai #Yogita ma'am @oyemanjot #abhishekhbanerjee @komal20to77 #saumitra @tnishabhatia #nishit @charandeepkalra @henna12bains @instaraghu @rajivlakshman #susan #sriramraghavan #poojaladhasurti #dinoo @ronnie.lahiri #juhichaturvedi @yajankashyap @aparshakti_khurana @aakritiahuja @kashyap6480 #smita #howard @reliablerani @magikfactory #setu @amarkaushik @sharatkatariya #anusha @shashankkhaitan @nalinidatta @surveenchawla #akshay @ektaravikapoor @ruchikaakapoor #rajshandaliya @radhikaofficial

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

"Happy budday Chirag Babu! Have the best year ahead Ayush! May all the dreams of this #DreamGirl come true!" tweeted Kriti Sanon while Anil Kapoor wrote: "Happy Birthday, Ayushmann! May you continue to win hearts with your talent and hard work! Congratulations for #DreamGirl! Have an amazing year!"

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his new film Dream Girl, which released a day before his birthday on September 13.



