Juhi Chawla's Birthday Gift For Ayushmann Khurrana: '100 Trees For Cauvery Calling' Campaign

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday and as a special birthday gift for him, Juhi Chawla pledged 100 trees as a part of the Cauvery Calling campaign (initiated by Sadhguru). The actress thanked Ayushmann Khurrana on social media for "always responding" whenever she approaches him for a social cause and pledged 100 trees as his birthday present. "Ayushmann, thank you for always responding when I approach you for a social cause. For your birthday today, we pledge 100 trees for Cauvery Calling. Have a super happy birthday," tweeted Juhi Chawla. To this, Ayushmann Khurrana replied: "It's my pleasure to help in whatever way I can! Thank you so much, ma'am."

Here's a glimpse of Juhi Chawla and Ayushmann's Twitter exchange:

Ayushmann , thank you always responding when I approach you for a social cause For your birthday today we pledge a 100 trees for #CauveryCalling

Have a super Happy Birthday @ayushmannk — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) September 14, 2019

It's my pleasure to help in whatever way I can! Thank you so much ma'am — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 15, 2019

Other than Juhi Chawla, several other Bollywood celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi made the day special for Ayushmann Khurrana by wishing him on social media. However, the sweetest birthday wish came from Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap, who shared a couple of photos with the actor and wrote: "Happy birthday to this lovely human. It's so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you. Thank you, lovely people for making this day so memorable."

"Happy budday Chirag Babu! Have the best year ahead Ayush! May all the dreams of this #DreamGirl come true!" tweeted Kriti Sanon while Anil Kapoor wrote: "Happy Birthday, Ayushmann! May you continue to win hearts with your talent and hard work! Congratulations for #DreamGirl! Have an amazing year!"

Happy budday Chirag Babu!! have the best year ahead Ayush!! May all the dreams of this DreamGirl come true!! @ayushmannkpic.twitter.com/nuo5GUjzJu — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 14, 2019

Happy Birthday, @ayushmannk!! May you continue to win hearts with your talent & hard work! Congratulations for #DreamGirl!! Have an amazing year! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 14, 2019

Happy happy wala Bday A-Man @ayushmannk Jiyo hazaaron saal ... — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 14, 2019

Happiest birthday @ayushmannk ! May u be blessed with the best! To a happy healthy successful year! Cheers! — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) September 14, 2019

Happy birthday to my incredibly talented brother @ayushmannk and what a perfect birthday gift to yourself! Congrats on the huge success of #DreamGirl. Another feather in your cap! Keep shining, more power to you. Much love always!



Kudos to the entire #DreamGirl team! pic.twitter.com/AiX6D81nui — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 14, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his new film Dream Girl, which released a day before his birthday on September 13.

