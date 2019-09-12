Will The Real Dream Girl Please Stand Up In This Pic Of Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap?

Ayushmann Khurrana Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights Ayushmann posted an adorable photo with Tahira "With my 'Dream Girl'," he wrote "But I thought I was with mine," said Tahira

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest identity is - 'Dream Girl' Puja. Don't know what we are talking about? Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl is about a character named Harish, who poses as a woman named Puja during his job as a phone-pal. After hosting a special screening of Dream Girl on Thursday night, Ayushmann Instagrammed a photo of his real-life 'dream girl' - wife Tahira Kashyap - and wrote: "With my Dream Girl." Tahira re-posted the photo with a message of her own: "But I thought I was with mine. We as a couple believe in balancing it out. When Harish meets Dream Girl," she wrote. Aww. How cute is that?

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post here.

Tahira Kashyap, who is a filmmaker, is currently battling cancer and often trends for her powerful posts on cancer awareness. She was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. Tahira and Ayushmann married in 2008 after dating for several years and are parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his sense of humour, recently said in an interview that he hopes to get nominated in the Best Actress category this year for Dream Girl. On a serious note, Ayushmann added there's a personal motive behind starring in an absolutely commercial film like Dream Girl. Talking about the audience, Ayushmann said: "If they like me in such commercial Bollywood cinema, they will most probably come back to see a project that could be extremely relevant and topical and important for people to see and ponder over. That would give me the fulfilment I seek by being an artiste. So yes, there is a vested interest for me to do Dream Girl because by doing so, I can pull a lot more people for my socially relevant films."

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Dream Girl releases tomorrow.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.