Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Dream Girl is ruling the box office. The film "witnessed superb growth" at the box office as it managed to collect over Rs 16 crore on Saturday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Dream Girl, which is also Ayushmann Khurrana's highest opening film so far, opened in theatres on Friday. Sharing the film's overall performance at the ticket window, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Dream Girl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Business at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Friday 10.05 crore, Saturday 16.42 crore. Total: Rs 26.47 crore. #India business."

#DreamGirl witnesses superb growth on Day 2 [63.38%]... Circuits that were decent on Day 1 join the party on Day 2... Biz at metros, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities go on overdrive... Day 3 should surpass Day 2 by a margin... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr. Total: Rs 26.47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 15, 2019

Earlier, Taran Adarsh also shared the opening day collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's previous films and noted that Dream Girl has topped the list. He also compared Dream Girl's opening day earnings to several other 2019 films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Luka Chuppi and Chhichhore. "Dream Girl takes a heroic start... Emerges Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films of 2019 like Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs. 8.20 crore), Luka Chuppi (Rs. 8.01 crore) and Chhichhore (Rs. 7.32 crore). The Friday India business of Dream Girl is Rs. 10.05 crore," wrote Taran Adarsh.

#DreamGirl takes a heroic start... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana's biggest opener to date... Has also opened bigger than several mid-range films [2019] like #Uri [Rs 8.20 cr], #LukaChuppi [Rs 8.01 cr] and #Chhichhore [Rs 7.32 cr]... Fri Rs 10.05 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2019

Ayushmann plays the role of Lokesh Bhat in Dream Girl, who picks a 'dial a friend' job and speaks to people as Puja. He also plays female mythological characters such as Radha, Sita and Draupadi for local stage shows.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Dream Girl also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh.

