Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is A 'Bonafide Success' At Rs 52 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Dream Girl, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, crossed the 50-crore-mark within 4 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 7.43 crore on Monday, which is relatively less than the amount that it collected over the weekend. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh described the film as a "bonafide success." The film has garnered Rs 52 crore as of now. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Dream Girl consolidates and cements its status ... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite lower ticket rates on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: Rs 52 cr. India biz."

#DreamGirl consolidates and cements its status... Is a bonafide success, with Day 4 [working day] showing negligible decline [despite lower ticket rates on weekdays]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr, Mon 7.43 cr. Total: 52 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2019

Dream Girl had a great opening weekend collection. On Monday, Taran Adarsh shared a tweet, wherein he compared the film's opening weekend collection with the other releases of Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl occupied the second spot on the list while the 2018 comedy film Badhaai Ho ranks first on the list (with an opening weekend collection of Rs. 45.70 crore). The third and the fourth spot were occupied by Article 15 and AndhaDhun, respectively.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, Dream Girl opened in theaters on Friday. Other than Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also features Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the role of Karamveer Singh, who lives a double life as Puja as a part of which he speaks to people as their phone-pal for a living.

