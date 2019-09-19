Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 13: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Is 'Unbeatable' At Rs 105 Crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma in Chhichhore. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Chhichhore features Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role The film has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari Chhichhore released on September 6

Sushant Singh Rajput's film Chhichhore is "unstoppable and unbeatable" at the box office. The film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, collected over Rs 3 crore on Wednesday, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Now, the overall earnings of the film have reached Rs 105.79 crore. Chhichhore is expected to "maintain the momentum" in its third week also, reported Taran Adarsh. Sharing the impressive box office performance of Chhichhore, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable... Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films... [Week 2] Friday 5.34 crore, Saturday 9.42 crore, Sunday 10.47 crore, Monday 4.02 crore, Tuesday 4.11 crore, Wednesday 3.60 crore. Total: Rs 105.79 crore. India business."

Here's what he tweeted:

#Chhichhore is unstoppable and unbeatable... Should maintain the momentum in Week 3, despite multiple new films... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.60 cr. Total: Rs 105.79 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

Chhichhore, who was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl and Akshaye Khanna's Section 375 last week, entered the 100 crore club in its second week on Tuesday. Sharing the report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Chhichhore is not out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the box office till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Friday 5.34 crore, Saturday 9.42 crore, Sunday 10.47 crore, Monday 4.02 crore, Tuesday 4.11 crore. Total: Rs. 102.19 cr. India business."

#Chhichhore is Not Out... Solid trending - despite a strong opponent - increases its chances of sustaining at the BO till the biggies arrive [2 Oct]... [Week 2] Fri 5.34 cr, Sat 9.42 cr, Sun 10.47 cr, Mon 4.02 cr, Tue 4.11 cr. Total: Rs 102.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2019

Chhichhore also features Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Shukla. It revolves around the lives of a group of college students and showcases how it undergo major changes after they all graduate. It depicts the story of that group in two parts - the first past shows the story of their lives as college students and the second part shows them as middle-aged people.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore released on September 6.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.