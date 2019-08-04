Chhichhore Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan Are Fans Of Dangal Director Nitesh Tiwari's New Film

Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Chhichhore trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, best known for the Aamir Khan-starrer blockbuster Dangal, got a massive shout out from megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the trailer of his new film Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor dropped the Chhichhore trailer on Sunday as a Friendship Day treat for fans. Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Nitesh Tiwari in Bhootnath returns, sent hearty congratulations to the director while Aamir Khan tweeted to say: "Nitesh Tiwari ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself."

Read Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's tweets here:

T 3248 - https://t.co/PAwhMmTa8S .. Nitesh Tiwari ji





Nitesh ji — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 4, 2019

.@niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself. #ChhichhoreTrailer : https://t.co/qe9MNe8BYB



Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 4, 2019

The Chhichhore trailer made Akshay Kumar quite a bit nostalgic: "This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And Happy Friendship Day to all of you."

This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. #Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And #HappyFriendshipDay to all of you https://t.co/QAizpFjLgc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2019

Meanwhile, celebs who are already fans of the Chhichhore gang include Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao and others. "Friends make everything special and fun! Especially friends like these. Such a lovely trailer Shraddha and Sushant. Looking forward to this one," tweeted Alia while Tiger added: "All the best to the team."

Friends make everything special and fun! Especially friends like these Such a lovely trailer @ShraddhaKapoor@itsSSR Looking forward to this one! #ChhichhoreTrailerhttps://t.co/GfY83dTcmQ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 4, 2019

The trailer reveals that Chhichhore is the story of college friends Sushant Singh Rajput (Anni), Shraddha Kapoor (Maya), Varun Sharma (Sexa), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Derek), Naveen Polishetty (Acid), Tushar Pandey (Mummy) and Saharsh Kumar Shukla (Bevda) and how decades after college they have an unexpected reunion following an unfortunate incident.

Watch the Chhichhore trailer here:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore gets a new release date and hits screens on September 6 now.

