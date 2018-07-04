Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput To Feature In Dangal Director's Untitled Film: Report

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput co-starred in Raabta

Highlights The untitled film is expected to go on floors in December 2018 Nitesh Tiwari wrote Bareilly Ki Barfi which featured Kriti Sanon Nitesh Tiwari's last film Dangal was a blockbuster hit

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly signed Kriti Sanon as his leading lady for his untitled next, a mid-day report stated. Nitesh Tiwari's next film also features Kriti's rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actors have previously worked together in 2017's Raabta, which proved to be a box office dud. Mr Tiwari's project is in final stages of discussion and a word of confirmation from the makers can be expected anytime soon, mid-day reported. "While the filmmaker was in talks with a few actors for the part, he was keen on Kriti - he was impressed with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi (which was written by him and directed by his wife Ashwini Iyer). The two met recently to discuss the project. Kriti is quite excited about the script. It's in the final stages of discussion, but she is yet to sign on the dotted line," a source told mid-day.



Kriti Sanon will leave for London at the end of this month to start shooting for her next film Housefull 4. She will also start working on Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which goes on floors this November. Therefore, the actress hasn't zeroed in on her dates for Nitesh Tiwari's film till now. "Kriti is trying to accommodate Nitesh's project between two schedules of Panipat. If everything works out, the film may roll in December," according to themid-day report.



Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput, who is also part of the project, is currently filming the Hindi remake of Josh Boone-directed The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly given his nod for the sequel of 2016's superhit film M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor has films like Kedarnath, Chanda Mama Door Ke and Son Chiraiya in the pipeline.



