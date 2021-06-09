'My Raabta With Sushant Singh Rajput Was Meant To Be', Writes Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Actress Kriti Sanon, who played the lead role in the 2017 film Raabta alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday, marked four years of the release of the movie with a special Instagram post. Kriti shared a video featuring BTS clips from the sets of Raabta on Instagram. The 30-year-old actress, who was also a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, complemented the post with a long note about how the film gave her the "most memorable experiences." She began the caption with a dialogue from Raabta and wrote: "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye. Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye (When the bodies connect, they wither and die. When souls connect, they remain connected). I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) and Maddock Films was just meant to be." She added: "Films come and go. But every single film has so so many memories behind it. The connections we make and the moments we live with each other stay within us. Some more than others."

Kriti ended the note by sharing that the film will always be close to her heart as it was her "first and last" film with Sushant Singh Rajput. "Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart. Little did I know that it would be our first and last," Kriti Sanon wrote in the caption.

The actress' post received many comments from her fans. She also received a comment from her sister, singer Nupur Sanon, who left heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post here:

Raabta was released in 2017. It was a romantic-drama directed by Dinesh Vijan and produced by Maddock Films.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. He and Kriti Sanon were good friends. A few days after Sushant's death, Kriti had shared a still from their film Raabta on Instagram. She wrote a long emotional note in the caption of the post.

Talking about Kriti's upcoming projects, the actress will soon reunite with Tiger Shroff for the second instalment of their film Heropanti, which marked Kriti's debut in Bollywood. She will also be seen in horror-comedy Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Other films that have been lined up for the actress include Mimi, Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush.