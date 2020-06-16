'A Part Of My Heart Has Gone With You': Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-Star Kriti Sanon's Emotional Post

Kriti Sanon shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Highlights "I so wish you had people around you to get you pass that moment": Kriti

"I wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away," she added

Kriti Sanon was among the ones who attended Mr Rajput's funeral on Monday

Actress Kriti Sanon poured her heart out in an emotional post written for her friend and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at home on Sunday. Ms Sanon, who starred with the actor in the film Raabta, was among the handful of film fraternity members to attend Mr Rajput's funeral on Monday. Kriti Sanon trended for two days straight on Twitter, first because she had not rushed to share on social media after the actor's death and later because she was at the funeral. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, police say; an investigation is ongoing.

Kriti Sanon's post will break your heart. She wrote, "Sush, I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass that moment, I wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away... I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you...I couldn't...I wish so many things."

She added: "A part of my heart has gone with you... And a part will always keep you alive. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shared screen space in Dinesh Vijan's romantic-action film Raabta. She played Mr Rajput's love interest in the film based on the concept of reincarnation. Read her post here:

Just a day ago, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur shared a sample of the abusive comments directed at her for her silence about Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

When it appeared that Ms Sanon was among the very few colleagues who made the effort to attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, the commentary online changed from censure to praise. Dinesh Vijan, who directed Mr Rajput and Kriti Sanon in Raabta, also attended as did the actor's Chhichhore co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, his Kai Po Che! co-star Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who directed Mr Rajput in Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath.

Kriti Sanon photographed at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

Shraddha Kapoor was also pictured at the funeral.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has prompted backlash against Bollywood with a blitz of tweets focusing on filmmaker Karan Johar, on whom public anger about Bollywood's power broking camps has become focused. Several members of the film fraternity, such as Raveena Tandon, Ranvir Shorey, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shekhar Kapur and Anubhav Sinha, have called out their colleagues for "hypocrisy," "two-facedness" and operating in camps.

Politician Sanjay Nirupam, who was also present at Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, alleged that that the actor signed seven films after his 2019 release Chhichhore but lost all seven within six months. The investigation into the actor's death will also probe allegations that he was depressed because of professional rivalry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)