Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Lovingly Feeding Mochi To Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Goes Viral

Rumoured couple Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have once again got the Internet talking, as their clip from the Mumbai Coffee Festival recently went viral.

Their chemistry was widely discussed online, where they were seen feasting on scrumptious delights. Shraddha Kapoor was also seen feeding Rahul Mody. Fans were delighted to see their natural bond as they cheered them on.

Internet Reactions

The clip went viral in no time, with fans saying, "Their bonding is very lovely."

While one person commented, "Super cute," someone else called them, "A match made in heaven."

The curiosity surrounding their relationship has further heightened after the latest video created quite a buzz online.

About Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul Mody

Back in February, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody attended a wedding reception together. In a viral video, the actress was seen dressed in a beige-coloured lehenga. She greeted the newlyweds with folded hands and then hugged the hosts. Rahul, on the other hand, wore a white suit.

Rumours about Shraddha Kapoor dating Rahul Mody began after they were spotted together on several occasions last year. They also attended a friend's wedding in March.

Work

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 release, Stree 2. It was the biggest hit of the year, raking in excellent numbers at the box office. To the delight of her fans, the actress will also be part of Stree 3, which will be released in theatres on August 13, 2027.

Shraddha Kapoor also recently voiced Judy in Zootopia. This marks her debut in a globally recognised animated franchise.

Recently, during an Instagram Live, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she is working with Rahul Mody on an upcoming project rooted in the startup ecosystem and hustle culture.

