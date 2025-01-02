Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's New Year Celebrations, Sealed With A Kiss

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar welcomed 2025, wrapped in love and a warm embrace. Farhan and Shibani shared glimpses from their New Year celebrations on Instagram.

The first picture in the carousel has the couple sharing a passionate kiss as they ring in 2025. The following shots have them enjoying themselves with their close friends and dancing the night away.

Have a look here:

Shibani chose a shimmery gown for the celebrations, while Farhan kept it casual.

She captioned the post, "2025, let's go!"

Shibani and Farhan got married in 2022, in the presence of their close family and friends. It was a dreamy affair.

Earlier, on a podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, Dandekar revealed some terrible comments she had received when she started dating Farhan.

Shibani said, "On a daily basis, when I started my relationship with Farhan, people used to say these two things to me: 'love jihad and gold digger.' What am I supposed to do with that? I am not going to cry myself to bed because people are saying these things."

"I am not a gold digger, and the truth of the matter is that he does come from a Muslim home, and I do come from a Hindu home, we got married, and we are very happy with our marriage. That's the reality of our situation. So, people can say whatever they want about us, it is what it is," said Shibani.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has his military-action film 120 Bahadur releasing on November 21, 2025. He is also producing Don 3 with Ritesh Sidhwani, it has Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead.