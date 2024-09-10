The Music Farhan Akhtar Listened To During <i>Bhaag Milkha Bhaag</i> Shoot: "It Played Constantly On My Headphones"

Farhan Akhtar shared an insight into his creative process in the latest Instagram entry. He creates a playlist of music which helps him to get grasp of the character he is going to play or to interpret the underlying theme of the film. Farhan shared a reel from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and revealed the tune he listened to on loop during the shoot. The theme is 'Promentory' from Last of the Mohicans, composed by Trevor Jones. Farhan, who stared the shoot of his new film 120 Bahadur, played the same theme in Ladakh in between shots and shared his moments of epiphany in his latest post.

Farhan wrote in the caption, "What happened here blew my mind and I had to share it with you. Part of my process (with certain characters) is to create a playlist of music that helps me identify with the underlying theme of the film and the psychology of the person I'm portraying."

Recalling the shooting days of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan wrote, "Through the making of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, this theme by Trevor Jones emerged as the one that got me there. It starts dramatically with seemingly ominous tones and is then followed by a folksy fiddle motif that repeats and repeats, to the point where you could wonder 'is this going anywhere?!' .. but if you listen close enough, there's something subtly building underneath that finally leads to the release of all that pressure and expectation, the victory theme." Farhan continued, "This to me, represented Milkha ji's life in one piece of music ..It played constantly on my headphones through the making of the film. The editor didn't know. The background score composers didn't know. It was a secret that only Rakeysh knew."

Farhan signed off the post with these words, "Yesterday on set in Ladakh, I happened to hear the theme while waiting for the crew to get a shot ready and wondered what it would be like if this theme was dropped in on the final race ..Tried it out on a whim and what happened was pure magic. The edit is untouched. Enjoy. Theme is 'Promentory' from Last of the Mohicans. Composer: Trevor Jones." In the comments section, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Never fails to hit the right spot." Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Love it." Take a look:

Farhan is making a comeback to the big screen as Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur. The military action movie is based on the battle of Rezang La. The actor announced the project by sharing a motion poster on Instagram. The text on top of the post read, "Vo teen the... Aur hum? 120 Bahadur." Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, 120 Bahadur marks Farhan's return to acting after his last film Toofaan in 2021.

Speaking of Bhag Milkha Bhag, the biographical sports drama film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, written by lyricist Prasoon Joshi. It stars Farhan Akhtar in the title role alongside Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik.