Farhan Akhtar Releases Latest Single <i>Reach For The Stars</i>

Farhan Akhtar is a multi-talented artist and one of the finest in multiple domains. Whether it's acting, writing, producing, directing, or singing, the dynamic star has consistently stunned us with his incredible craft. His singing prowess, in particular, makes him stand out. Farhan's journey as a singer is marked by a rich history of songs from his films and solo albums. Continuing this streak, Farhan has now released his new single titled Reach For The Stars, which exudes sheer inspirational vibes.

Finally, after a long wait, Farhan's latest single Reach For The Stars is out. With Farhan's gritty vocals combined with a soaring rock band sound, this track is set to be your go-to motivational anthem for 2024. The visuals of the song are truly appealing, featuring a band crew that brings their expertise on instruments to create this musical masterpiece. "Reach For The Stars" is a powerful anthem of perseverance, courage, and the indomitable human spirit.

Farhan not only nailed it on the mic with his amazing voice, but he also composed the music and wrote the lyrics for the song.

Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role and is expected to hit theatres in 2025.