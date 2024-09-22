Shibani Dandekar Reveals Trolls Called Her "Gold-Digger" When She Married Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been happily married for over two years now. Recently, in a podcast show Chapter 2, the couple opened up about their relationship. Shibani shared how she has been called a "gold digger," and their relationship has been referred to as "love jihad" by trolls. The actress said, “When I started my relationship with Farhan, it used to be love jihad and gold-digger. These were the two main things that people used to say to me. What am I supposed to do with that? I am not going to cry myself to sleep just because people are saying these things. I am not a gold-digger,” during a chat with Rhea Chakraborty.

Shibani Dandekar added, “The truth of the matter is he (Farhan Akhtar) comes from a Muslim home or a Muslim background, and I do come from a Hindu home, and we got married and we're very happy with our marriage. That's the reality of our situation. So you can say whatever you want about us. It is what it is.”

Farhan Akhtar supported Shibani Dandekar by comparing their personal trolling to the criticism that films often face. He said, “If the intention is to hurt, then why take it seriously? There are times where they'll write, say the review of a film, and a film they may have or may not have liked. That review, we could learn something from it, if it's written about the film. ‘These were the points in the film that were weak. These performances could've been better for this reason.' You know what I mean?”

He continued, “If that was written, no matter how much effort you put into the film, or how protective you are of the film, if the intention is well-meaning, you will read it with an open mind. But if the intention is to tear it down, because everyone is doing it for example… you can't hide that stuff. The gaze is very obvious. The intent is, even if ‘I don't like what you're wearing in this photograph' but if it's written in a way that you feel, ‘Ya, maybe you're right,' you won't have that reaction. It's just the intention.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in February 2022. Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple parted ways in 2016. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters together – Shakya and Akira.