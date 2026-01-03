Ashish Vidyarthi Updates Fans After Road Accident With Wife Rupali Barua: "Doing Well, Nothing To Sensationalise"

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Barua met with a late-night road accident in Guwahati. The veteran actor took to social media to update fans that they were "under observation and doing well."

What's Happening

The accident took place in Guwahati when the couple was crossing the road and was hit by a speeding motorcycle.

Locals immediately sought medical assistance, and both Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua were taken for medical examination. The motorcyclist, too, was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As the accident started grabbing attention online, Ashish Vidyarthi took to social media to share a video.

He captioned his video, "Rupali and I are well. We are under observation but doing well. Thank you for your love."

In the video, he elaborated, "Yes, it has happened; we faced minor injuries. But all's well. Nothing to sensationalise. Thank you so much. Please spread this video. Let everyone know we are fine. Your best wishes are with Rupali."

About Ashish Vidyarthi And Rupali Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi. The veteran actor married Assam-based fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in May 2023. In a career spanning decades, Ashish Vidyarthi has been part of films across languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali.

Ashish Vidyarthi is known for mostly playing antagonists in movies. His filmography includes 1942: A Love Story, Baazi, Jeet, Mrityudaata, Arjun Pandit, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jaanwar, Vaastav: The Reality, Joru Ka Ghulam, Refugee, Jodi No.1 and Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, among others.