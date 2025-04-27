Ashish Vidyarthi's Futuristic Food Adventure In Gujarat Looks Like A Sci-Fi Movie

Imagine walking into a restaurant and being greeted by a robot offering you flowers - and later, serving your meal. No, this isn't a scene from a sci-fi movie. It's exactly what actor Ashish Vidyarthi experienced during his recent visit to a unique eatery in Gujarat's Vadodara. Vidyarthi shared a video on Instagram, capturing his futuristic dining adventure. As he steps inside - a space decked out in vibrant shades of yellow - a bright yellow robot rolls up to him, presenting a tray with a bouquet of yellow flowers. To move things along, he simply presses the "exit" button on the robot's side. With a courteous, "Have a nice meal," the robot wheels away, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

The video then cuts to the kitchen, where a mouthwatering dish is being cooked, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the restaurant's culinary magic. Vidyarthi also takes us on a quick tour of the space, highlighting a mocktail bar - a delightful addition in a state where alcohol is strictly regulated. The mocktails, by the way, are nothing short of showstoppers. One blue mocktail is dramatically presented: a tissue over the drink is set on fire before serving! Another standout is a spicy guava concoction.

Also Read: Watch: Internet Is Not Happy After Watching The Making Of Mango Juice In A Gujarat Factory

Soon enough, the robot returns - this time with food. After the staff places the dishes on the table, Vidyarthi once again taps the exit button, and the robot bids him a courteous, "Have a nice meal," before rolling away. Among the highlights was a watermelon drink served inside a hollowed-out watermelon, topped with a luscious scoop of ice cream. Taking a sip, Vidyarthi beams, exclaiming, "This is so good!" He also sampled the spicy guava mocktail, served in a triangular glass nestled inside a smoky tumbler - an absolute 10/10 for presentation. After a sip, he laughed and said, "Mirchi bhi hai!"

Moving on to the food, Vidyarthi dug into roasted dahi ke sholay. He was clearly impressed, repeatedly saying, "Wah wah wah, bohot tasty hai!" But the feast didn't stop there. He tried noodles, dum biryani, fries, vadas, curries, gravies, naan, manchurian - an all-vegetarian spread that had him exclaiming, "Too much yaar, too good!" While being served the vegetable biryani, Vidyarthi said, "This is amazing," choosing to eat it the traditional way - with his hands - joking, "Hum apni cutlery khud laate hain!" He praised the biryani for its perfect spice balance, rich flavours, and generous sprinkling of cashews.

Another showstopper? The lacchedar paratha made with atta instead of maida, which he paired with a creamy gravy and declared, "Nice and creamy." He rounded off the meal with cheese garlic bread and cheese balls, signing off with two hearty thumbs up.

Also Read: Viral: Vlogger Shares How Malpua Is Made In Uttar Pradesh, Foodies Give A Thumbs Down

So, foodies, the next time you find yourself in Vadodara, you know exactly where to head - for a meal that's not just delicious, but straight out of the future!