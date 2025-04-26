Watch: Internet Is Not Happy After Watching The Making Of Mango Juice In A Gujarat Factory

The season of juicy, pulpy mangoes is here, and it is hard to resist indulging in this delicious fruit and all its delightful forms. From desserts like cakes and puddings to lassi, juice, and ice cream - mangoes are a summer staple. And while a chilled glass of mango juice is the perfect way to beat the heat, have you ever stopped to think about how it's actually made? A viral Instagram video offers a behind-the-scenes look at how mango juice is prepared in one of Gujarat's biggest factories. The detailed process has left the internet both fascinated and a little surprised.

The process begins with two workers pouring unpeeled, ripe mangoes into a large bowl. Water is added to thoroughly clean the fruits. After washing, the mangoes are fed into a machine that peels and squeezes them, extracting the rich pulp while collecting the skins separately for disposal. The extracted mango puree is then sent through specially designed canals into churning machines. Here, it is stirred continuously to ensure a smooth, lump-free mixture. Finally, the juice is poured into jars, which are cleaned from the outside to remove any sticky residue, and then packed for sale. The juice is packaged in various sizes and shapes to suit different customer needs.

Since it was shared, the video has racked up over 263K views and thousands of comments. Internet users were quick to jump in and share their thoughts. Here's what some of them had to say:

One user wrote, "Spoilt mangoes are also crushed in the same mixture."

Another added, "Kharab aam sirf mujhe hi dikhe ya sabko? (Am I the only one who saw the bad mangoes or did everyone else?)"

Someone replied, "Mujhe bhi dikha (I saw it too.)"

Another called mangoes the "Best fruit in the world."

While someone simply said, "Flavour mix."

What do you think of this mango juice factory video? Share your thoughts in the comments below!