Farhan Akhtar's LOL Birthday Wish For Shibani Dandekar: "Don't Think Anyone Has Looked This Beautiful..."

Farhan Akhtar's wife, actress Shibani Dandekar, celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday, August 27. To mark the occasion, her doting husband shared a lovely picture of her from their travel adventures. Dressed in a chic white T-shirt with red borders, a beige coat and a large hat, Shibani exuded effortless style. Farhan, who is known for his wit, humorously compared her oversized hat to a "sada dosa" and playfully remarked that no one could balance it as beautifully as she does. “Happy birthday Shu.. I don't think anyone has looked this beautiful balancing a sada dosa on their head Shibani love you more than you know,” Farhan wrote in his caption.

Reacting to the post, Shibani's sister, Anusha Dandekar added,“And the Masala is in her brain. Happy Birthdaaaaaay Chicken.” Actress Amrita Arora dropped a series of laughing faces with teary-eyes emojis. Actress Maanvi Gagroo wished Shibani saying, “Happy happy birthday Shibs.”

The OG desi girl, Priyanka Chopra said, “Haha happy birthday Shibani.” Actress Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, Happy birthday!” Farhan's step-mom Shabana Azmi uttered, “Farhan!! For a second, I really thought it was a sada dosa!”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar never miss an opportunity to shower love on each other. In February, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Shibani shared a picture from what seemed like a cosy date night. In the photo, Shibani is resting her head on Farhan's shoulder. "Awww," did you just say? The side note read, “6 and 2 just me and you. I love you Farhan Akhtar. Happy anniversary.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married in 2022. Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The duo parted ways in 2016. Farhan and Adhuna share two daughters — Shakya and Akira.