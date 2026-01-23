Border 2 Review And Release Live Updates: Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 released today (January 23), bringing back the legacy of JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel has generated strong buzz ahead of its release, with the Internet praising the film.
The film has also recorded encouraging advance booking numbers. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 10 crore in advance sales for Day 1 by selling more than 4 lakh tickets across 15,000 shows nationwide. The advance booking figures are expected to go past Rs 10 crore by Thursday midnight.
The focus now shifts to its opening day performance. It remains to be seen whether Border 2 can outdo the Day 1 collections of 2025's top releases, including Dhurandhar, which opened at Rs 28 crore, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which registered Rs 31 crore on its first day.
Here Are The Border 2 Review Live Updates
Ajay Devgn Sends Big Love To Sunny Deol's Film
Ajay Devgn shared a post and wrote, "Border 2 stands for courage, sacrifice, and deep-rooted love for the country."
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Not Attached To Border 2
Rumours stating that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser would be attached to Border 2, which releases in cinemas today, January 23, were doing the rounds on the Internet for quite some time.
However, Aditya Dhar dismissed the reports and wrote, "Teaser will be out in a few days." Read the full story here.
Border 2 Producer Shares Then And Now Pic With Father JP Dutta
Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta shared a then-and-now photo with her father, JP Dutta, the legendary filmmaker behind the 1997 classic Border. The caption read, "For the Legacy."
Sunny Deol And Prakash Kaur's Airport Video Goes Viral
Sunny Deol and his mother, Prakash Kaur, made a rare public appearance together after Dharmendra's death. The mother-son duo were seen exiting Chandigarh airport. Read on.
'Border 2 Pushed Me To Limits With Injuries, Personal Life Changes': Varun Dhawan
Ahead of the film's release, Varun shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot and wrote a note about how the film pushed him to his limits.
Varun's post read, "A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to the craft. Can't wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film." Read on.
Sunny Deol's Border 2 Release Banned In Gulf Countries
As per the reports, "Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will not be releasing Border 2. By now, it's given that films perceived as having 'anti-Pakistan' content don't get a release in this belt. Read the full story here.
'Full Circle': Suniel Shetty On Seeing Son Ahan In Uniform In Border 2
Suniel Shetty shared a post and wrote, "Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle - not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage."
"Varun Dhawan Truly Stole The Show": Internet On Border 2
Praising Varun Dhawan, one fan wrote: "Varun Dhawan's role in #Border2 cannot be forgotten, as his powerful performance brought the film to life. In my opinion, he even outshone Sunny Deol and Ahan. This talented actor truly stole the show."
Border 2 To Open At Rs 30 Crore, Predicts Trade Analyst
Speaking to NDTV, Taran Adarsh predicts Border 2 might earn Rs 30 crore on its opening day. Read the full story here.
"Border 2 Is Strongly Recommended": Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED."
He added, "Dialogues are a major high point-sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic. Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike."
"Thunderous Nationalism Is Back": Internet After Watching Border 2
Early reviews are pouring in, calling the film a "massy entertainer" that brings back "thunderous nationalism" on the screen. Read here.
Border 2 Hits Screens On January 23
Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana.