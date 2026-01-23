Border 2 Review And Release Live Updates: Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh's Border 2 released today (January 23), bringing back the legacy of JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel has generated strong buzz ahead of its release, with the Internet praising the film.

The film has also recorded encouraging advance booking numbers. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has collected Rs 10 crore in advance sales for Day 1 by selling more than 4 lakh tickets across 15,000 shows nationwide. The advance booking figures are expected to go past Rs 10 crore by Thursday midnight.

The focus now shifts to its opening day performance. It remains to be seen whether Border 2 can outdo the Day 1 collections of 2025's top releases, including Dhurandhar, which opened at Rs 28 crore, and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which registered Rs 31 crore on its first day.

Here Are The Border 2 Review Live Updates