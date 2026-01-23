Diljit Dosanjh Shares <i>Border 2</i> BTS Pictures, Gets Emotional As He Recalls 2 Years of Hard Work

Border 2 has been released in theatres today, one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures from the film as he got emotional.

He wrote: "BORDER 2 Tomorrow Releasing Worldwide. Baut Hard Work Kita Sari Team Ne.. Baba Bhaag Lavey.. Anurag Bai Di 2 Saalan Di Mehnat Aa..NIRMAL JIT SINGH SEKHON is the only Indian Air Force Officer who received the Param Vir Chakra."

He added, "Film Vich Mainu Ona Da Kirdar Karn Da Mauka Mileya.. Mere Lai Maan Wali Gal Aa.. Shukar."

Early Reviews Of Border 2

The highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, Border 2 has been released in theatres today. Steeped in nostalgia and emotion, Border 2 has set the bar high after the Dhurandhar storm. Early reviews are pouring in, calling the film a "massy entertainer" that brings back "thunderous nationalism" on screen.

Joining the bandwagon are a bunch of enthusiasts who have applauded the film.

"#Border2 brings back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with bigger scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism. This is not just a film-it's an emotion-packed battlefield experience made for theatres," wrote a fan.

"The inside reports of #Border2 are super duper good, as there is emotion, action, and above all goosebumps moments everywhere in the film," wrote another fan.

"If these reports are anything to go by, then #SunnyDeol is gonna chart his name in the history books for two 500cr nets in this phase of his career," said one post.

Praising Varun Dhawan, one fan wrote: "Varun Dhawan's role in #Border2 cannot be forgotten, as his powerful performance brought the film to life. In my opinion, he even outshone Sunny Deol and Ahan. This talented actor truly stole the show."

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.