On <i>Border 2</i> Release Day, Sunny Deol And Mom Prakash Kaur's Airport Video Goes Viral

Sunny Deol's much-anticipated film Border 2 has been released in theatres today and has opened to glowing reviews from audiences so far. Last night, a video of Sunny Deol with his mother, Prakash Kaur, in a rare appearance, was making the rounds. The two were seen exiting Chandigarh airport, where Sunny Deol's caring gesture towards his mother as he held her hand made fans react.

Early Reviews For Border 2

Sunny Deol's Border 2 released in theatres today. The film, riding high on the nostalgia factor, has received applause from early reviewers. In terms of box office numbers, trade analysts have pinned their hopes on the film after the Dhurandhar storm slowed down.

Speaking to NDTV, Taran Adarsh predicts Border 2 might earn Rs 30 crore on its opening day. He added that the numbers could go higher. When asked about industry tracker Sacnilk's data on Border 2's bookings, Adarsh said, "I believe in spot bookings more than bookings. Bookings are definitely good for Border 2. But I think it's the spot bookings that decide the fate of the opening day. Word of mouth also plays a crucial role in boosting the numbers."

In his review, Taran Adarsh highly praised the film. He wrote, "Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. At its core, #Border2 is about valour, sacrifice, and brotherhood-told with conviction and cinematic flair. Anurag balances spectacle with sentiment while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war."

He added, "The war sequences are breathtaking, mounted on a grand scale with meticulous detailing. Explosions, strategy, ground combat, and aerial action are staged with realism and edge-of-the-seat tension. Importantly, the action never feels hollow; it always serves the story and the emotions of the soldiers fighting the battle."

"Dialogues are a major high point, sharp, hard-hitting, and patriotic without being jingoistic. Written for big-screen impact, several punchlines are destined to become crowd favourites, triggering applause and whistles across single screens and multiplexes alike," concluded Taran Adarsh

About Border 2

Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Sunny Deol returns as the central protagonist, leading an ensemble cast that includes co-leads Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

