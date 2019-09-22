Akshay Kumar Shoots His First Music Video Filhaal With Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur. See Pics

Akshay Kumar with Nupur Sanon.

Actor Akshay Kumar collaborated with Punjabi musician B Praak for his first ever music video Filhaal. The actor started shooting for the music video with actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon at St Xavier's College in Mumbai on Sunday. Filhaal, which is Nupur Sanon's first big project, also features Punjabi actor Ammy Virk. The actor, along with Nupur Sanon, Ammy Virk and B Praak, was spotted prepping for the shoot at the college. In the pictures, Akshay can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black trousers while Nupur looks adorable in a simple white and blue kurta-churidaar. Akshay Kumar and B Praak have previously worked together in Kesari, in which he has sung the track Teri Mitti.

And now, check out the pictures of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon, Ammy Virk and B Praak from the sets of Filhaal here:

Akshay Kumar with Nupur Sanon at St Xavier's College.

Akshay Kumar strikes a pose with B Praak.

Nupur Sanon happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Akshay Kumar with Nupur and Ammy Virk.

Excited about working with Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon shared a couple of photos with the actor from the shoot and captioned it in the sweetest way possible. She wrote: "From being his fan to being blessed to be his co-star... What a magical feeling! Couldn't have asked for a better start than being paired opposite my favourite Akshay Kumar... Sir, you've been so warm to me, cracked me up (even during emotional scenes) and just made me feel super comfortable with your dilli wali Punjabi. Thank you, for being so amazing! Something really special I've worked on."

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal. He will next be seen in Good News and Housefull 4. His films roster for next year include Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.

