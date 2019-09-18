Akshay Kumar Spotted This Utterly Unique Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is all praise for an auto driver's efforts to "go green in his own little way." The 52-year-old actor spotted this unique auto-rickshaw on his way to shoot on Tuesday and couldn't help but appreciate the driver's attempts towards a "green world." The auto-rickshaw in the picture has varieties of plants placed on its sides and not to miss, a little dustbin for passengers also. Sharing the picture of the auto-rickshaw on his Instagram profile, Akshay Kumar wrote that he is "extremely proud" of the driver's efforts: "A little bit of green to take away your blues. Came across this pleasant sight of an auto-rickshaw covered with plants on the way to shoot today. Extremely proud of him and his efforts to go green in his own little way. #GreenWorld."

Check it out:

Akshay Kumar's fans on Instagram flooded his post with positive comments and suggestions to "save the nature." One user wrote: "What a wonderful idea. Wish we could all do our bit!" while other commented: "Surprisingly amazed but a great effort in so high packed city, where hardly fresh air exist." Many other users left comments such as "Amazing idea" and "Such an inspiration."

Akshay frequently share his views on healthy living, staying active and going green. On his 52nd birthday, the actor advised his fans to be a "product of mother nature" not a "product of a product." He wrote: "We are what we eat...Be a product of mother nature...Don't be a product of a product. Be true to your body and it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age...Trust me, I'm a father of two. Take care, 1 life, get it right."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal. He is now awaiting the release of Good News and Housefull 4. His films roster for next year include Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj.

