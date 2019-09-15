Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Birthday Post For Son Aarav: 'I'll Always Be Besides You To Guide You'

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav turned a year older on Sunday and to make the occasion extra special for him, Akshay Kumar shared a really sweet birthday greeting for him on his social media profiles. The 52-year-old actor wrote a heartfelt note for his son and stated that he will always be there for him to "guide" him. Sharing a sun-kissed picture of Aarav, Akshay Kumar wished him: "One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up, he'd be my go-to person instead of 'Oh no! Dad's going to kill me.' Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I'm doing it right. I'll always be besides you to guide you. Happy birthday, Aarav."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to 17-year-old Aarav and Nitara (6).

Now, take a look at Akshay's birthday post for his son:

One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he'd be my go-to person instead of 'Oh no!Dad's going to kill me.' Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I'm doing it right :) I'll always be besides you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav pic.twitter.com/uCENMhuAOk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 15, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who celebrated his 52nd birthday last week, often shares pictures of his children on his social media profiles. On Aarav's birthday last year, he shared a really adorable picture with his son and wrote: "Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had. Happy birthday, Aarav."

Meanwhile, take a look at pictures of Aarav and Nitara shared by Akshay and Twinkle Khanna on their respective Instagram accounts.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal. His has films such as Good News, Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and Laxmmi Bomb lined up.

