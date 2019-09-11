Akshay Kumar Thanks Juhi Chawla For 'Best Birthday Gift A Friend Could Give'

Akshay Kumar celebrated his 52nd birthday on September 9. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 52nd birthday earlier this week and now, the actor revealed on social media that the 'best birthday gift' he received came from actress Juhi Chawla. Akshay's Mr And Mrs Khiladi co-star pledged 100 trees as a part of the Cauvery Calling campaign (initiated by Sadhguru) as Akshay's birthday gift. Akshay Kumar tweeted on Wednesday, "This is truly the best gift a friend could give to another, Juhi Chawla. I'm moved by your compassion and dedication towards a worthy cause. Thanks to Sadhguru and his Cauvery Calling initiative, I got a bonus share of goodwill."

Here's a glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla's Twitter exchange:

This is truly the best gift a friend could give to another, @iam_juhi. Am moved by your compassion and dedication towards a worthy cause. Thanks to @SadhguruJV and his #CauveryCalling initiative, I got a bonus share of goodwill :) https://t.co/AwTH4Mr1NJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 11, 2019

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday with his family - wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara - at an undisclosed location. Akshay took his family for an outdoor trip where they tried their luck with tree top adventure walk session. Twinkle shared a picture from their adventure trip and wrote, "A birthday filled with many adventures - Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon #BirthdayBoy."

Akshay Kumar, a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, also shared posted a fitness-related message on his social media accounts. "We are what we eat... Be a product of Mother Nature... Don't be a product of a product. #AntiSupplements... Be True to your body and it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age... trust me, I'm a father of two. Take care, one life, get it right," he wrote.

Last seen in Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of Good News and Housefull 4 later this year. His films roster for 2020 include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj.

