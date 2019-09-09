Akshay Kumar's 'Birthday Filled With Many Adventures,' Starring Twinkle Khanna And Nitara

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (Image courtesy: twinklekhanna)

Highlights Akshay Kumar, 52 today, frequently takes his family to outdoor trips "A birthday filled with many adventures," wrote Twinkle Khanna Akshay also announced a new film, Prithviraj, on his birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar celebrates his 52nd birthday today unleashing his adventure sports junkie streak. The actor's author wife Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of Akshay's 'birthday filled with many adventures' also featuring the couple's daughter Nitara. In the photo, Twinkle, Nitara and Akshay appear to be the middle of a tree top adventure walk session in an undisclosed location. "A birthday filled with many adventures - Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon #BirthdayBoy," Twinkle Khanna captioned the post. Twinkle's instafam added birthday messages for Akshay in the comments thread while some Instagram users described the Khiladi actor's birthday outing as, 'Wow kinda birthday.'

Twinkle Khanna shared this glimpse from Akshay Kumar's birthday celebration:

Akshay Kumar, a self-confessed fitness and sports enthusiast, frequently takes his family out for outdoor trips. Here another example when Akshay took his family for a hiking trip on Republic Day:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar, who is basking in the success of Mission Mangal, announced a new film, titled Prithviraj earlier today. Akshay Kumar plays Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the film, which will be directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Prithviraj is only one of Akshay Kumar's four films slated for 2020 release - the other three are Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey.

This year, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Housefull 4 also with director Farhad Samji and Good News, directed by Raj Mehta and co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.