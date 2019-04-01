Akshay Kumar's Daughter Nitara, 6, Is Going To Be As Hardcore Fit As Her Dad

Akshay Kumar with Nitara on the sets of PadMan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara appears to be on her way to become the best combination of her parents. In a Monday motivation post shared by Akshay Kumar, we can see Nitara hanging on to the gym rings for a good half-a-minute. Akshay Kumar wrote: "It's always a good idea to start young, their bodies are agile and flexible...a little push now will go a long way later." Nitara's effort was noted by her mother Twinkle Khanna who added to Akshay's post: "My resilient little girl - these are things I could never teach her so I am glad that there is someone who can."

Here are Twinkle and Akshay's posts:

My resilient little girl- these are things I could never teach her so I am glad that there is someone who can :) https://t.co/2HheohFwkc — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 1, 2019

Nitara, who is all of 6, had the best coach for all her fitness inclinations - her father Akshay Kumar is arguably the top fitness enthusiast in Bollywood. From her mother Twinkle Khanna, who is a best-selling author and humour column writer, Nitara learns about books, yoga and of course, humour. Here are some posts depicting Twinkle and Akshay imparting the best of what they know to Nitara:

Nitara is the younger if Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's two children. Their son Aarav Bhatia is 16-years-old and he is currently completing school in Mumbai.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of Kesari while he is currently filming Good News with Kareena Kapoor and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He has also signed up for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which releases next year.

