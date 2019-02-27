Trending: Kareena Kapoor Shoots For Good News With 'Baby Bump' In Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Good News. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy filming her upcoming project Good News in Mumbai after completing a part of the shooting in New York. Pictures of the actress sporting a fake baby bump on the sets of Good News is now viral on social media. In the pictures, Kareena, dressed in grey pyjama and tee with a striped kimono, can be seen walking around the sets with her team. The 38-year-old actress ignored the shutterbugs and went about her work as usual. Good News, a film on surrogacy, is produced by Karan Johar and it also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Take a look at trending pictures of Kareena Kapoor from the sets of Good News:

Before Mumbai, Kareena was filming Good News in New York. Here's a picture from the sets there:

Apart from Good News, Kareena Kapoor has signed up for Karan Johar's period film Takht, which also features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. Recently, speaking about Takht, Kareena told news agency PTI that her role in the movie is "socially relevant."

As for Akshay Kumar, before Good News, the 51-year-old actor is looking forward to the release of Kesari on March 21. The film is based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi (1871), in which 21 Sikh British Indian soldiers fought 10,000 Afghan invaders. Akshay plays the leader of the Sikh troop fighting the Afghans.

In Good News, Akshay and Kareena (co-stars of Aitraaz, Kambakht Ishq and Tashan) play the role of a couple trying to get pregnant. Kiara is cast opposite Diljit.

Good News, directed by Raj Mehta, is slated to release on July 19, 2019.