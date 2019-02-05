Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Like Dressing-Up, 'Can Make Jeans, T-Shirt Look Like Couture'

Kareena Kapoor said: "Most of the time you will see me in a jeans and a t-shirt"

Entertainment | | Updated: February 05, 2019 12:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Like Dressing-Up, 'Can Make Jeans, T-Shirt Look Like Couture'

Kareena Kapor during a photoshoot in South Africa. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena says sister Karisma is "more of a fashion icon"
  2. Kareena was the showstopper at Lakme fashion Week finale
  3. She also talked about reinventing herself for survival in the film indust

Actress Kareena Kapoor believes reinvention - in her personal and professional lives - has driven her survival as a star in showbiz. She says she has the self-confidence to make even everyday fashion look like couture. Kareena, in an interview to IANS here, said she finds her elder sister Karisma "more of a fashion icon" between the two, without a second thought. "Most of the time you will see me in a jeans and a t-shirt. It's beside the point that I can make jeans and a T-shirt also look like couture. I know I have that... I can... It's just that I don't like dressing up," she said, ahead of a glamorous showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

From her first film Refugee, which saw in her in bare minimum make-up, to Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... - in which he presented her as the uber-stylish Pooja aka Poo - Kareena has been fearless about trying different looks.

mur1qnqg
ud9625bo

 

"It's (the fearlessness is) a part of being successful... Actually I was trying to do different kind of stuff at a very early stage. In fact, I'd say I was very experimental when I was 19. Refugee was a very experimental launch. It was not the typical glamorous girl. But again, I think there would have been no fun if there was no fear or excitement," said Kareena.

"It is good to be a fearless actor, but it is good to have a little bit fear so that your performance level is always high," the actress added.

Reinvention is something she takes seriously.

"If I can't reinvent as a person, I cannot be a better actor. The reason I feel that I have been in this business through decades and still been here is only because of reinvention. To constantly reinvent as a human being is so important," said Kareena, who added that marriage and motherhood have been life-changing. "They have made me and my thoughts so much better than what they were, say 10 years ago."

"Just sometimes not doing so much work, cutting out on travelling, taking a break and not really being a part of the Bollywood herd... A lot of things in my life that I have chosen to do are a part of me reinventing," she said.

The actress, who starred in Veere Di Wedding, said she is glad that subjects and scripts are being reinvented. "Veere Di Wedding was a revelation. We have always spoken about male friendships, but we had never seen what female bonding is like. So I think in a way it took it forward in terms of content," Kareena said.

Steering the conversation to her upcoming film Good News, which is on surrogacy, she said: "It's a topic which not many people will touch upon, but of course it's in a commercial space. It's a lot more funny. But we have to keep those dynamics in mind. The idea is to keep entertaining your audience, but with more content-based films."

She will also be a part of Karan Johar's period drama Takht. "The entire ambience and setting will be so different. Besides that, I haven't worked with Karan in many years... He has grown as a director from strength to strength and I am a very different actor today. So it will be very interesting," she said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kareena kapoorkareena stylelakme fashion week

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mamta BanerjeeMamta Banerjee DharnaRamesh BhatkarYogi AdityanathPriyanka GandhiArun JaitleyVijay MallyaLive TVBinny BansalHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPV SindhuGalaxy M20Flipkart

................................ Advertisement ................................