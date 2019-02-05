Kareena Kapoor Doesn't Like Dressing-Up, 'Can Make Jeans, T-Shirt Look Like Couture'

Kareena Kapor during a photoshoot in South Africa. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Kareena says sister Karisma is "more of a fashion icon" Kareena was the showstopper at Lakme fashion Week finale She also talked about reinventing herself for survival in the film indust

Actress Kareena Kapoor believes reinvention - in her personal and professional lives - has driven her survival as a star in showbiz. She says she has the self-confidence to make even everyday fashion look like couture. Kareena, in an interview to IANS here, said she finds her elder sister Karisma "more of a fashion icon" between the two, without a second thought. "Most of the time you will see me in a jeans and a t-shirt. It's beside the point that I can make jeans and a T-shirt also look like couture. I know I have that... I can... It's just that I don't like dressing up," she said, ahead of a glamorous showstopper moment at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019.

From her first film Refugee, which saw in her in bare minimum make-up, to Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... - in which he presented her as the uber-stylish Pooja aka Poo - Kareena has been fearless about trying different looks.

"It's (the fearlessness is) a part of being successful... Actually I was trying to do different kind of stuff at a very early stage. In fact, I'd say I was very experimental when I was 19. Refugee was a very experimental launch. It was not the typical glamorous girl. But again, I think there would have been no fun if there was no fear or excitement," said Kareena.

"It is good to be a fearless actor, but it is good to have a little bit fear so that your performance level is always high," the actress added.

Reinvention is something she takes seriously.

"If I can't reinvent as a person, I cannot be a better actor. The reason I feel that I have been in this business through decades and still been here is only because of reinvention. To constantly reinvent as a human being is so important," said Kareena, who added that marriage and motherhood have been life-changing. "They have made me and my thoughts so much better than what they were, say 10 years ago."

"Just sometimes not doing so much work, cutting out on travelling, taking a break and not really being a part of the Bollywood herd... A lot of things in my life that I have chosen to do are a part of me reinventing," she said.

The actress, who starred in Veere Di Wedding, said she is glad that subjects and scripts are being reinvented. "Veere Di Wedding was a revelation. We have always spoken about male friendships, but we had never seen what female bonding is like. So I think in a way it took it forward in terms of content," Kareena said.

Steering the conversation to her upcoming film Good News, which is on surrogacy, she said: "It's a topic which not many people will touch upon, but of course it's in a commercial space. It's a lot more funny. But we have to keep those dynamics in mind. The idea is to keep entertaining your audience, but with more content-based films."

She will also be a part of Karan Johar's period drama Takht. "The entire ambience and setting will be so different. Besides that, I haven't worked with Karan in many years... He has grown as a director from strength to strength and I am a very different actor today. So it will be very interesting," she said.