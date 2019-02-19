Twinkle Khanna Shares Cool New Excuse To Bunk School, Courtesy Daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna with her daughter Nitara. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

It appears that there's a better excuse that "the dog ate my homework" and that is "the dog ate my school shoes," per Twinle Khanna. The latter excuse guarantees bunk day. Twinkle Khanna, actress-turned-humour columnist, shared a picture of one of her pet dogs nibbling her daughter Nitara's school shoes. When the six-year-old girl snatched her show away, the little puppy seemed ready to fight back. Twinkle wrote: "A better excuse than the dog ate my homework - You can bunk school all together with this one - The dog ate my school shoes #doggylife."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Nitara frequently features on both her parent's social media posts. Earlier, Twinkle shared a picture of Nitara on a hike with her parents and before that at a bookstore (like mother, like daughter).

Nitara is the younger of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's two children. Their son Aarav, 16, completed his schooling from Mumbai's Ecole Mondiale World School and he has apparently set his eyes on London for higher education.

Twinkle Khanna, who quit films in 2001, is a successful writer. Apart from writing a humour column for a leading daily, she the author of three bestsellers - Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to the release of Kesari while he's filming Good News and Housefull 4. This year, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, the second spin-off of Ajay Devgn's Singham series after Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.