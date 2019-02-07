Life Advice From Twinkle Khanna To Daughter Nitara: There Will Be The Inevitable Frogs

Twinkle Khanna's caption is a winner in her recent Instagram post

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 07, 2019
Twinkle Khanna shared this picture of Nitara. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)


Twinkle Khanna's Instagram posts never fail to amuse us and the latest addition to her profile is not an exception. The 45-year-old author surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest picture with her lit captions and the latest Instagram post, featuring her 6-year-old daughter Nitara reminds us of just that. On Thursday, Twinkle shared a candid picture of Nitara, who can be seen gazing at a fish pond. Dressed in a printed blue dress and wearing pink shoes, Nitara looks adorable in the picture. Twinkle or should we say "Baba Twinkdev" (as she wrote in her caption) described the photograph in the most beautiful way possible. She wrote: "Stay still my love and watch the world closely-there will be fish, there will be the inevitable frogs. There will be unexamined pieces of you floating in shimmering ponds."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

 

 

Nitara frequently makes appearances on her mother's Instagram profile. On Republic Day, Twinkle shared a picture of herself along with her husband Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara. Twinkle captioned the post: "A rather patriotic hike this morning with our flags waving in the wind! Happy Republic Day!"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few months ago, she shared a beautiful picture, in which Nitara could be seen planting a kiss on Twinkle's forehead. Twinkle summed up the picture in the best way possible and wrote: "This is the only reason why mothers take on the arduous task of spending months and months looking like an elephant and feeling like a cow. #ALittleLoveGoesALongWay."

 

 

Here are some more posts:

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author. She has written three books including Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She is also a celebrated columnist, an interior decorator and also a film producer. She produced the 2018 film PadMan, which featured her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

