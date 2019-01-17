Twinkle Khanna's ROFL '#18YearChallenge' Just Eclipsed The #10YearChallenge

Twinkle Khanna posted this as a part of "#18YearChallenge." (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Trust Twinkle Khanna to give a 'Mrs FunnyBones' (ICYDK, that's her Twitter moniker) twist to all things viral. She reworked the ongoing #10YearChallenge to make it about her and Akshay Kumar's 18th wedding anniversary celebration. On Thursday, Twinkle tweeted pictures of "what her husband gave her for their anniversary" along with "#18YearChallenge" and of course, ROFL captions. For example, she posted a picture of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh from the book launch event of Pyjamas Are Forgiving and wrote: "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn't even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge." LOL

What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately he didn't even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallengepic.twitter.com/OKvP2UUPGi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Fortunately, he gave me 18 years of solid friendship, enough space so I could grow and somehow managed to hold my hand for a large part of the way. This is not the end-apparently we are just on page 120! #18yearchallengepic.twitter.com/De4tSMrjrC — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn't give me a date with my childhood crush Rob Lowe #18yearchallengepic.twitter.com/0bHTmOq6zi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

What did your husband give you for your anniversary ? Unfortunately he didn't give me a private jet #18YearChallengepic.twitter.com/XnEtWT1dbV — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 17, 2019

Twinkle Khanna married Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001 and they are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. On the eve of their 18th anniversary, Twinkle and Akshay dined with their close friends, including Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, and Anu Dewan and her husband Sunny.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is the writer of three bestsellers - Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and the aforementioned Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She recently opened a production house called, Mrs FunnyBones Movies, the first film under which was PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna's acting career was short-lived and she's best known for her roles in Baadshah with Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai opposite Salman Khan and Mela co-starring Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Tamil blockbuster 2.0 and his upcoming projects are Kesari, Good News, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi.