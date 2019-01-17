Twinkle Khanna's ROFL '#18YearChallenge' Just Eclipsed The #10YearChallenge

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today. Therefore, "#18YearChallenge"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 17, 2019 12:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twinkle Khanna's ROFL '#18YearChallenge' Just Eclipsed The #10YearChallenge

Twinkle Khanna posted this as a part of "#18YearChallenge." (Image courtesy: Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twinkle posed several tweets as a part of self-invented "#18yearchallenge
  2. Twinkle and Akshay are parents to Aarav and Nitara
  3. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Tamil film '2.0'

Trust Twinkle Khanna to give a 'Mrs FunnyBones' (ICYDK, that's her Twitter moniker) twist to all things viral. She reworked the ongoing #10YearChallenge to make it about her and Akshay Kumar's 18th wedding anniversary celebration. On Thursday, Twinkle tweeted pictures of "what her husband gave her for their anniversary" along with "#18YearChallenge" and of course, ROFL captions. For example, she posted a picture of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh from the book launch event of Pyjamas Are Forgiving and wrote: "What did your husband give you for your anniversary? Unfortunately, he didn't even give me a freshly wrapped Mr Singh just kept all the hugs for himself #18yearchallenge." LOL

 

 

This one won our hearts:

 

 

And here are the other two posts of Twinkle Khanna's "#18yearchallenge":

 

 

 

 

Cheers, Mrs FunnyBones.

Twinkle Khanna married Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001 and they are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara. On the eve of their 18th anniversary, Twinkle and Akshay dined with their close friends, including Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya, and Anu Dewan and her husband Sunny.

Here are pictures from their get-together:

rpkgki58

 

hfk7uupo

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is the writer of three bestsellers - Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and the aforementioned Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She recently opened a production house called, Mrs FunnyBones Movies, the first film under which was PadMan, starring Akshay Kumar. Twinkle Khanna's acting career was short-lived and she's best known for her roles in Baadshah with Shah Rukh Khan, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai opposite Salman Khan and Mela co-starring Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Tamil blockbuster 2.0 and his upcoming projects are Kesari, Good News, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Sooryavanshi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

twinkle khannaakshay kumar10yearschallenge

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amit ShahInterim BudgetH-1B VisaMeghalaya MinersArun JaitleyLive TVTheresa MayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizDelhi WeatherAustralian OpenVictoria BeckhamWhatsAppFlipkart SaleBMW 7 Series

................................ Advertisement ................................