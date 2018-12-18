The Credit For This ROFL Pic Of Twinkle Khanna Is Akshay Kumar's

Twinkle Khanna assigned photo credit to Akshay Kumar for this (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle shared a photo of herself doing yoga on Instagram She assigned photo credit to Akshay for the click "My hair and my mind are unruly beasts," she wrote

Twinkle Khanna, who never fails to crack us up with her social media posts, Instagrammed a photo of herself, in which she can be seen doing yoga on what appears to be her bed. Twinkle, who revealed in the caption that she believes in "multitasking", can be seen doing the pranayama with her hair set in rollers. If you're wondering who exactly clicked the photo, then Twinkle has the answer for you. "My hair and my mind are unruly beasts! Trying to set both in order when Mr K sneaks in and takes a picture #pranayama #multitaskingatitsbest," read Twinkle's caption. In her social media posts, Twinkle Khanna refers to Akshay Kumar as 'Mr K'.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna's Instafam are in love with Akshay Kumar's photography skills and the caption as well. "Super click super quote," read a comment while another added: "Love the picture and love the humour." Another user left this comment on her post: "You are amazing and funnier than Akshay Kumar. Love your sense of humour. Bone dry and cutting edge."

Here's what Twinkle's Tuesday morning looked like:

Meanwhile, it appears that Twinkle Khanna actually loves being clicked. Earlier this year, she had posted about playing "the mother card" with Aarav to get postcard-worthy vacation pictures. "Forcing the prodigal son to take my pictures is an art-I have to keep reminding him that these are just small ways he can pay me back for carrying him inside my body for 9 months," she had written in a post. Twinkle Khanna, the undisputed queen of hilarious social media posts, often zeroes in on husband Akshay Kumar, son Aarav and daughter Nitara for interesting Instagram updates.

Twinkle Khanna is the author of three bestsellers, the latest of which is Pyjamas Are Forgiving. The actress-turned-author is also a producer, who made PadMan earlier this year, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.