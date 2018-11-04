Here's How Twinkle Khanna Found A Way To Be 'Omnipresent' In Son Aarav's Life

Twinkle Khanna with Aarav and Akshay Kumar. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights "A good Indian mother always finds a way," wrote Twinkle Khanna She added the hashtag "Namaste BetaJi" The picture received over 65,000 likes on Instagram

Twinkle Khanna surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest of picture with her lit caption and her latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. In case you are wondering what her latest post is all about, let us tell you that that, on Sunday Twinkle shared a selfie of her son Aarav on her Instagram profile, in which her son can be seen posing against the backdrop of a shop in England (going by Twinkle's caption),which has a banner that reads 'Twinkle.' Now, Twinkle, being the uber-cool mom she is, captioned the post: "A good Indian mother always finds a way to be omnipresent in her precious beta's life. She added the hashtag "#NamasteBetaJi." Needless to say, her post received lots of love from fans and over 65,000 comments within a few hours.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar met as young actors. They got married in 2001 and besides Aarav, the couple are parents to 6-year-old NItara. Twinkle frequently addresses Aarav as a "prodigal son" in her posts. Remember the post, in which Twinkle forced Aarav to click her picture. "Forcing the prodigal son to take my pictures is an art. I have to keep reminding him that these are just small ways he can pay me back for carrying him inside my body for 9 months. The mother card."

Twinkle Khanna is the author of best-selling books such as Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. The 43-year-old author frequently gives her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming book.