Twinkle Khanna Reveals What Happens When 'Women Hit Forty'

Highlights "Women only have about four taste buds left," Twinkle wrote Twinkle Khanna's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram Twinkle Khanna's last book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a best-seller

Twinkle Khanna surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest picture with her lit captions. We just can't seem to get enough of her quirky style and great sense of humour and her recent Instagram post clearly explains why. In the picture, the 43-year-old author can be scanning a bottle of wine. Mrs Funnybones accompanied the post along with a quote by humourist Gina Barreca and wrote: "Once we hit forty, women only have about four taste buds left: one for vodka, one for wine, one for cheese, and one for chocolate." She used the hashtag "#FineVices" along the post. Twinkle's post has over 1 lakh likes on Instagram as of now. Apart from her witty caption, another element that caught the attention of her Instafam was her super chic look. Twinkle can be seen sporting a white shirt, which she teamed up with an over-sized hat and a pair of sunglasses. Twinkle received full points for her look and comments such as "love your style" and "elegant" were seen on the post.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Twinkle Khanna often keeps her fans entertained by sharing interesting pictures. Last week, she shared a picture of her 6-year-old daughter Nitara and gave her fans tips to inculcate the habit of reading in their kids. "How do you make sure your children read? Make it fun, take turns reading lines, put on strange accents, goof around. Take them to bookstores and libraries. Let them pick what they like. Be a reader yourself," read the caption on her post.

Twinkle Khanna, who was recently holidaying in Italy, along with her husband Akshay Kumar, daughter Nitara and mother Dimple Kapadia, shared a video of her mother dancing on the streets of Italy. ICYMI, check out the video here:

Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author and also a renowned columnist. She has written three books- Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Besides being an author, Twinkle Khanna is also an interior decorator and a film producer.