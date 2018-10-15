Twinkle Khanna's Daughter Nitara Is A True 'Bookaholic,' Just Like Her Mother. Here's Proof

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Highlights "How do you make sure your children read ," wrote Twinkle "Be a reader yourself," she added Twinkle's post received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram

In case you thought author Twinkle Khanna is the only "bookaholic" in her family, you might be mistaken. Going by Twinkle's latest Instagram post, seems like her 6-year-old daughter Nitara, too has a knack for reading (why are we not surprised). On Monday, the 43-year-old author shared an oh-so-adorable picture of her daughter Nitara, in which she can be seen scanning a bookshelf. Mrs Funnybones accompanied the picture along with a caption, in which she revealed the ways to inculcate the habit of reading in children. Twinkle aptly captioned the post: "How do you make sure your children read? Make it fun, take turns reading lines, put on strange accents, goof around. Take them to bookstores and libraries. Let them pick what they like. Be a reader yourself #bookaholic." Needless to say, Twinkle's Instafam couldn't help but love her post and the picture received over 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Remember how a few months ago, Twinkle shared a monochrome picture of Nitara from a bookshop, in which her little one could be seen scouting for books. Twinkle captioned the post: "Let's take our children to bookshops, so we can give them tools (books) and not just toys." She used the hashtag "#bookwormbaby."

How can we forget the picture, in which Nitara chanced upon her mother's favourite book The Little Prince. Twinkle wrote: "Every summer either I find The Little Prince or he finds me! The baby is thrilled to chance upon our favourite book in our hotel room."

Twinkle Khanna, a former Bollywood actress, is also a celebrated columnist, an interior decorator and also a film producer. She has authored three best-selling books- Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.